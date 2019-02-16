ATLANTIC CITY - Skyy Nellom, 8, used to spend her time watching TV, looking at her phone or doing homework when she visited her father's barbershop before last year.
During the past year, Nellom, a third grader, used her time in the Just Cutt'n Up Barber Shop and Salon on Atlantic Avenue to reread a range of books from the comedic "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" to the historical "Pink and Say."
"I like to read. I take them (the books) home, and I bring them back," Skyy Nellom said.
Just Cutt'n Up is one of three barbershops in the resort — along with Wally's Barbershop on Ventnor Avenue and Casino City Barber and Salon on Atlantic Avenue — who have been participating for the past year in the Fade To Books program, which is an effort to encourage children age 12 and younger to focus on reading while waiting for a haircut.
From 1992 through 2017, the average reading score for white fourth- and eighth-graders was higher than those of their black and Hispanic peers, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which assesses student performance in reading at grades 4, 8 and 12 in both public and private schools across the nation.
In Atlantic City and Pleasantville, the black population was estimated to be 36.2 and 38.9 percent respectively in 2017, the U.S. Census Bureau said.
Wendell Cherry, the Atlantic City Free Public Library's Fade to Books coordinator, said that more than a dozen barbershops were approached about hosting book collections.
The library learned the school district also has a barbershop book program in five other shops throughout the city, but the library would love to see more city barbershops participate and become Fade to Books locations, Cherry said.
"In visits to the shops, barbers tell me how pleased they are to have the books. I have been in shops when parents come with their children. Parents are happy to see the collections. The children head straight to the books, sometimes without prompting from mom or dad," Cherry said.
Dooney Nellom, the Just Cutt'n Up owner, loved the concept of the program. That's why he agreed to have the books in his shop.
"When the kids come into the barbershop, all they do is sit and wait for their haircuts, watch TV sometimes, watch cartoons. It was a good idea when he said can he bring the books in, so the kids can read while they are waiting for their haircuts," Nellom said. "I said, 'That's a good idea. Why not keep the kids' minds sharp?'"
Javier Ulloa, the manager at Wally's Barbershop, also said yes when approached about the Fade to Books program.
"I saw it as a good idea from the beginning. It's good when kids come and they are waiting, and they grab a book and read. That makes them relax and stay still on the chair," Ulloa said.
The Fade to Books program started as a partnership with the Long Branch Public Library and the Bridge of Books Foundation. The state made grants available to implement the program in local libraries.
When the grant awards were given out in 2017, the Atlantic City Free Public Library was the only South Jersey library to participate in the program.
"Studies show that the sooner children are introduced to reading, and the number of books a child has access to, are early predictors of academic success," said Mary Chute, the New Jersey State Librarian.
Even though there have been no new entrants to the Fade to Books program, one of the partners, the Bridge of Books Foundation, is still on its mission to provide an ongoing source of books to underserved children throughout this state in order to support the development of literacy skills and to encourage a love of reading.
Bridge of Books Foundation, which is based in Rumson, Monmouth County, has its own books and barbers program, but participants have come there to pick up the books, said Abigail A. Daly, founder and executive director.
"We love the whole books and barbers concept, and I would love it to see it highlighted, and I would love to see other community providers. It doesn't have to be libraries," Daly said. "It can be anybody, who does a family services program. We love that whole books and barbers concept, and we would love to see it spread throughout the state."
The Pleasantville branch is part of the Atlantic County Library System. Regina Bell, assistant director, Atlantic County Library System, said she would be interested in pursuing participation in a books and barbers program, but she would like to do it with more than one branch.
Bell said she will be in touch with the Bridge of Books Foundation to see if anything can be done for next year involving multiple branches.
"At this time, we don't have it," said Bell about a books and barbers program. "But, I hope in the future."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.