Actors from South Jersey and elsewhere are wanted for a new event being produced by the company behind the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival.
Actors are needed to play Halloween characters that include Frankenstein, Wolfman and Mummy for a new event called "Witch-Craft," a mystical encounter with zesty stews and seasonal brews that is scheduled for Oct. 19 at Lenake Lake Park in Mays Landing.
Besides Frankenstein, Wolfman and Mummy, other characters roles will be Beetlejuice, Bride of Frankenstein, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Jersey Devil, Big Foot and Dracula, who will be the host of the evening.
Lake Lenape will be transformed into a wooded village.
Jon Henderson, president of Good Time Tricycle Productions in Linwood, and his team, are the creators of this event.
Besides the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, the company also produced The Downbeach Seafood Festival this past Saturday at Ski Beach in Ventnor and the upcoming Atlantic City Tattoo Expo from Nov. 1 through 3 at Bally's Atlantic City.
Stefanie Ryan-Showell, the president of Weist-Barron-Ryan, and her Pleasantville-based company is doing the casting for "Witch-Craft."
People interested in playing one of the characters must be at least age 18. Those hired will be paid a flat rate of $150.
Interested parties should send their photo/resume and a short audition clip, so Weist-Barron-Ryan can hear the character voice work. This information should be sent to witchcraftcasting@gmail.com. The deadline is Friday.
The name of the character that the submission is for should be in the subject line. If submitting for more than one character, a separate email is required for each character.
