Congregants of Beth Israel in Northfield joined together for the Rosh Hashanah service Sunday night.

The holy day celebrating the Jewish New Year began at sundown and will continue through Tuesday Oct. 1.

This year, Rosh Hashanah celebrates the beginning of the year 5780.

The holiday also begins the 10 Days of Awes, leading into Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

Rabbi David M. Weis opened the services saying the evening Rosh Hashanah service is the “most beautiful” service of the holy days.

Sunday night’s service at Beth Israel focused on the message of gratitude and renewal of faith.

“We must have gratitude... If we live our lives only seeing what we’re missing, we will only be disappointed,” Weis said in his message during the service.

On Monday, The Congregation of Beth Israel will also observe a 10 a.m. service at the temple and 3 p.m., Tashlich prayer on the Huntington Avenue Beach in Margate.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments