Congregants of Beth Israel in Northfield joined together for the Rosh Hashanah service Sunday night.
The holy day celebrating the Jewish New Year began at sundown and will continue through Tuesday Oct. 1.
This year, Rosh Hashanah celebrates the beginning of the year 5780.
The holiday also begins the 10 Days of Awes, leading into Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
Rabbi David M. Weis opened the services saying the evening Rosh Hashanah service is the “most beautiful” service of the holy days.
Sunday night’s service at Beth Israel focused on the message of gratitude and renewal of faith.
“We must have gratitude... If we live our lives only seeing what we’re missing, we will only be disappointed,” Weis said in his message during the service.
On Monday, The Congregation of Beth Israel will also observe a 10 a.m. service at the temple and 3 p.m., Tashlich prayer on the Huntington Avenue Beach in Margate.
