Equity Communications’ oldies simulcast on WMID 1340 AM in Atlantic City and WCMC 1230 AM in Cape May added an FM signal this month, creating a first-of-its-kind “trimulcast” of oldies programming in South Jersey.
The new signal — Wildwood Crest-licensed 93.1 FM — is co-owned by Equity Communications LP and was the former easy-listening station WEZW.
The new signal provides FM coverage to the WMID/WCMC AM simulcast in portions of Atlantic and Cape May counties. This trimulcast is an effort to introduce 1950s, ’60s and ’70s classic oldies to listeners who don’t tune into AM for music and haven’t heard these songs in 30 years.
Despite the new FM signal, there are no plans to modernize WMID’s classic oldies playlist to the 1980s-based programming heard on WTKU 98.3 FM and WIBG 94.3 FM.
“Being different is what got us this wonderful audience in the first place. Whereas the typical oldies station plays a library of 300 songs from the 1980s, WMID’s library spans three decades and more than 1,500 songs. Sounding more like regular stations would be a kiss of death for WMID,” said Gary Fisher, Equity president and owner.
WMID has a following around the country thanks to its streaming at classicoldieswmid.com and across the WMID mobile app, Fisher said.
Even though WMID regularly ranks near the bottom of the market’s Nielsen ratings, low overhead along with revenue from infomercials and carrying Philadelphia Phillies keeps the station profitable, Fisher said.
“Now, our local South Jersey can have the same quality listening experience and enjoy these timeless classics in digital FM stereo,” Fisher said.
