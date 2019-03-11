Conor_Murphy_AD_03-08-19_SN7945

Alex Trebek and Conor Murphy on the set of ‘Jeopardy!’ Murphy, a 2013 graduate of St. Augustine Prep in Richland, won Friday’s episode, which was recorded in January.

A 2013 graduate of St. Augustine Prep had his two-night run on “Jeopardy!” end Monday night when he came in second place.

Conor Murphy, 24, of Thorofare in West Deptford, Gloucester County, ended his two-show appearance with $11,600 in winnings.

“I didn’t expect to get a chance to be on ‘Jeopardy!’ but the fact that it did happen has been incredible. The outpouring of support I heard from everybody has been really gratifying,” Murphy said in a phone interview Monday night after the broadcast.

Murphy was in first place at the end of the first round of questioning Monday, but he competed against two others who pulled ahead of him as the show continued.

“I needed some luck to win the first time,” said Murphy, who won $9,600 in the final round of “Jeopardy!” Friday night.

During Murphy’s second appearance on the show, he was more confident and deliberately took a more aggressive approach. He hunted for the daily doubles and took some guesses on questions he might not have typically.

The correct question for the final question was playwright Neil Simon, who died last year. Murphy got the answer wrong, but he moved into second place by the end of the show because he did not wager all his money.

Murphy received $2,000 automatically for his second-place appearance Monday. He said he would use the money left over after taxes toward his school loans.

During the show, Murphy said he attended Notre Dame for his undergraduate work and graduated in 2017. He is attending the University of Delaware, where he is a graduate student of history.

“I watched ‘Jeopardy!’ more when I was a kid. I have been into trivia. I wanted to be on ‘Jeopardy!,’” Murphy said.

