A 2013 graduate of St. Augustine Prep won “Jeopardy!” on Friday night by correctly answering a question about Jimmy Hoffa.
Conor Murphy, 24, of Thorofare in West Deptford, Gloucester County, ended the episode with a score of $9,600, unseating previous champion Dana Wayne, of North Hollywood, California.
It was unclear Friday night when Murphy would appear next on the show.
“Jeopardy!” airs at 7 p.m. weeknights on WPVI-TV 6.
In February 2018, Murphy took a written test to determine whether he would qualify as a contestant.
Murphy received an invitation for an in-person audition in August and was confirmed as a contestant in November. He filmed the show in January.
He said the most difficult thing about doing the show was finding the right rhythm with which to press the buzzer. The other contestants knew the answers most of the time but not necessarily when to press the buzzer.
“If you press too late, then you miss a chance at answering the question, and if you press too early, then you’re locked out of the question,” Murphy said earlier Friday.
This past week, Alex Trebek, the longtime host of “Jeopardy!” announced he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.
“He seemed like his normal self, or at least from what I saw from TV,” Murphy said. “The ‘Jeopardy!’ family and myself are all behind him on this. If he is as tough as he is on contestants on the show, then he’ll beat this thing.”
