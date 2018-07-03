This is the great summer of Mars. The most exciting of Earth’s fellow planets is already closer — and brighter, and bigger in telescopes — than at any time in 15 years. The steady, glaring orange-gold flame of Mars is now kindling to become the brightest point of light ever visible in the hours of deep night.
You may not have seen Mars yet because it has been rising late. But these next few weeks Mars is rising rapidly earlier in the evening — entering the main stage for the climax of its great show.
Our next column, in two weeks, will be entirely devoted to Mars as the planet reaches its closest to Earth. But we also need to discuss three truly spectacular pairings of celestial objects we can see in these next two weeks.
What to look for
Although people have long called Mars the Red Planet, its color to the naked eye is really much like that of a campfire, a mixture of mostly orange but also some gold. No other bright planet has such intense color. Combining this with the fact that planets don’t twinkle as much as stars makes Mars a steady, very imposing mass of radiance staring at us from space.
At nightfall these next few weeks, don’t mistake Venus or Jupiter for Mars. Venus, the most brilliant of planets, is never visible for more than a few hours after sunset — or before sunrise — so indeed we see it fairly low in the west about 9 to 10 p.m. these next few weeks. About the same time, as darkness starts to deepen, look for very bright Jupiter in the south or south-southwest. Jupiter is almost always the second-brightest planet. But starting within the next week and all the way to near mid-September, Mars outshines Jupiter — greatly so by the end of July. And when does Mars join Jupiter and Venus in the sky? Tuesday night, Mars rises about 10:30 p.m. Next Tuesday, Mars comes up about 10 p.m. And by just after mid-month, the fiery world rises about 9:30 p.m.
Backward Mars
This progression of rising about a half-hour earlier each week is unusual. Mars does it now because it is engaging in rapid “retrograde motion”— a backward motion in relation to the background stars. Mars isn’t really going backward in its orbit this summer, of course. What’s really happening is an amazing trick of perspective: Just like we see a slower car we pass seem to drift backward for a little while against a distant background of trees or buildings, we see Mars, slower than Earth, seem to drift backward against a distant background of stars as our planet is passing it.
Telescopic views, Martian dust storm
On about July 10, Mars is high enough in the southeast between midnight and 1 a.m. for a potentially good look at it through even rather small telescopes —including a view at that hour of Mars’ most prominent dark surface feature, Syrtis Major. The only problem with seeing even the triangular Syrtis Major and the blazing white south polar ice cap now in your telescope is the nearly planet-wide Martian dust storm. This storm broke out last month and seems to be fading, but the dust left in the Martian atmosphere may at least lightly veil Martian surface features for much of these next two months.
3 amazing pairings
At dusk July 9, Leo’s brightest star, Regulus, is located less than a little finger width at arm’s length below the bright beacon of Venus.
From about 4 to 5 a.m. the following day, July 10, you must look low in the east to see a truly spectacular sight. A thin crescent moon will have Taurus’ brightest star, Aldebaran, shine as little as one-sixth of the moon’s apparent width from the lower point of the lunar crescent for people in New Jersey. In case of haze, binoculars will be a big help.
Last but easiest and grandest, at dusk July 15 the thin crescent moon stands very close beside brilliant Venus. Don’t miss it.
