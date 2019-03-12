Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Any deals on a large ceiling fan with a light? Nothing fancy. — Teddy L.
Dear Teddy: Wednesday is the last day of Lowe's sale on a 52-inch Harbor Breeze Caratuk River ceiling fan with a light fixture for $59.98.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Please find me a small countertop microwave under $100. — Cynthia L., Wildwood
Dear Cynthia: Get a Black & Decker 0.9-cubic foot, 900-watt microwave on sale for $59.99 at Target.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Can you find OTC crackers anywhere? — Rich, Ocean City
Dear Rich: On the Panaroma Food website, you can purchase six boxes for $19. There are a few flavors to choose from. I emailed you the link. I am sure if our readers see them in a store they will write in.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: To make my job much easier, I am in need of a mobile printer. My car is my office. — Joanna P.
Dear Joanna: On sale this week at Staples is a Canon PIXMA ip110 wireless mobile printer for $149.99.
Reader Tips
• Lou W. wrote to let Grace K. know she should try the Brecken Ridge Farm Bread & Butter pickles at Dollar Tree.
• Both Carole Monday and Debbie Armiger wrote to let Leo of Margate know CODI in Egg Harbor City, which supports people with disabilities, does shredding at a discounted rate. Debbie writes, you drop it off and they send you a bill. You can watch them if you choose. Debbie said CODI charges about 39 cents per pound. Here is their link: njcodi.org/business-services/document-shredding/shredding-who-what-and-when-to-shred.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Tastykake family packs: $2
• Progresso Rich & Hearty or Traditional soup: $1
• Cabbage: 49 cents per pound
• Reddi Gourmet flat-cut corned beef brisket: $3.99 per pound
• Huggies Snug & Dry 21- to 44-count diapers: $7.99
ShopRite
• Francesco Rinaldi pasta sauce 23.5- to 24-ounce bottle: 99 cents
• ShopRite chunk or shredded 8-ounce cheese: $1.33
• ShopRite lean ground turkey: $1.99 per pound
• J.P. O'Reilly's corned beef: $2.99 per pound
• Wise potato chips 8.25 to 9 ounce: Half price
• Shea Moisture: 33 percent off
Tips
• Get a 30-pack of Better Homes & Gardens flocked hangers for $9.97 at Walmart.
• Rite Aid brand nicotine gum 10-pack is $1.99 at Rite Aid.
• All home movies to DVD transfers are 30 percent off at Walgreens.
• Case of Just The Basics bottled water is $2.49 at CVS.
• Ninja 4-quart air fryer is on sale for $99.99 at Target.
• Rawlings Premium Series baseball glove is on sale for $59.98 at Dick's Sporting Goods. Get a free glove steaming with purchase through Saturday.
• Shakespeare Ugly Stick GX2 Spinning combo rod and reel is on sale for $39.97 at Bass Pro Shops.
• Solid wooden rocking chairs are $49.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
• Jo-Ann stores has its entire stock of Easter decor half price.
• All Saint Patrick's Day items are half price at Michaels.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest.
