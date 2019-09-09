Stockton University again improved its ranking among regional universities in the North, placing number seven among public universities, according to the 2020 U.S. News and World Report College rankings released Monday.
Stockton rose from ninth this year to number seven for next year.
Next year, Stockton is ranked 32nd among the 170 public and private universities in the North region, up from 41st last year and 35th this year.
"Stockton's mission is, and will continue to be, to provide an affordable, high-quality education to a diverse population, enabling more college students to stay in New Jersey and more graduates to succeed in their chosen fields," Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. "Our number-one priority at Stockton is our students and our ranking reflects that."
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Students interested in government will have a chance to work with local …
Stockton is also included on the list of the 2020 Best Value Schools, which considers quality and cost, and as Best Undergraduate Teaching School, which recognizes schools where faculty and administrators are committed to teaching undergraduate students on a high-quality manner.
The university is also included among the "A+ Schools for B Students" and "Best Colleges for Veterans."
This year, Stockton expanded its student success services office and its military and veteran services office and lounge. The new Atlantic City campus, which opened last fall, is providing more opportunities for student learning and internships in the city.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.