Nov. 19 is National Play Monopoly Day.

In 1935, The Parker Brothers purchased the rights to a landlord board game from Charles Darrow of Philadelphia.

Atlantic City mural featuring Monopoly draws neighborhood attention

The 83-year-old board game features forty spaces containing 28 properties, 22 streets based on Atlantic City's geography, four railroads, and two utilities. Players can purchase homes and hotels to charge rent, while moving along  the board looking for free parking and avoiding jail. 

There have been more than 300 licensed versions of the Monopoly game, including versions based on other cities, movies, TV shows, sports teams and other pop culture topics.  

Fans vote for next class of Monopoly tokens through January

World Monopoly Day is celebrated on March 19.

