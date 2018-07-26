ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City canceled Thursday night's Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo concert "due to an unforeseen technical issue," according to a statement from the casino.
The '80s rockers and "Jesse's Girl" singer Rick Springfield were scheduled to play the Sound Waves theater at the recently opened casino. Hard Rock took to social media to alert fans of the cancellation.
“Due to an unforeseen technical issue, tonight’s concert featuring Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and Rick Springfield has been canceled. We regret the inconvenience to the artists and their fans," the statement from the Hard Rock said.
No further information was given as to what caused the cancellation. The technical issues did not affect the Rascal Flatts concert at Hard Rock's Etess Arena.
Tickets will be refunded through Ticketmaster or the point of purchase.
