CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — People who miss strolling the grounds of the Leaming’s Run Gardens on Route 9 in Middle Township can still experience some of the artistry of co-manager Gregg Aprill at Cape Regional Medical Center.
The public botanical gardens at Leaming’s Run were last open to the public in July 2016. Aprill has been the groundskeeper at the hospital since 2011.
Aprill takes care of everything outside the doors of the hospital on hospital property.
“It’s what I love to do,” said Aprill, 54, who has been gardening since age 10.
Besides doing the groundskeeping work at the hospital, Aprill teaches a class called Gardening Without Work at Cape May County Technical School. He also speaks to any garden clubs that call him and at the library.
Marie Sluberski, who lives here, has been volunteering for the past 10 years at the hospital and is a past president of the hospital auxiliary.
“I admire the work he does with the gardening. ... I am always following what he does with the flowers and the hospital,” said Sluberski, who paid for the flowerbed of roses that can be seen to the left of the hospital’s entrance. “He’s very good at what he does. It makes me feel good when I walk in here and see the roses.”
The flower gardens on the hospital grounds are her husband’s gift to the community, said Missie Aprill, Gregg’s wife and co-manager of Leaming’s Run.
Gregg Aprill said he has heard stories in which people say they came to the hospital, and they were really nervous about a test, and then they saw the roses and forgot about it.
“Someone is dying, and they just need something to take their mind off of it for a while. Most hospitals are just shrubs and mulch,” Gregg Aprill said. “I’ve heard people say it is very unusual for flowers to grow at a hospital.”
Originally, Aprill was hired to just maintain what was already at the Cape Regional Medical Center, but he has brought the Leaming’s Run influence to the hospital.
At more than 30 acres, Leaming’s Run was said to be the largest informal gardens in the country.
There are at least a dozen flowers beds at the hospital. Some are bigger than others. The largest flower bed is a focal point because it sits on a hill leading to the hospital’s front visitor entrance.
Aprill calls it the English cottage, with a hodge-podge of everything and tall flowers in the front and short ones in the back that come together nicely.
“The first thing they should see is something that catches their breath a little bit,” said Aprill, who added it is too cold for flower beds at the hospital from December through March.
Although there will be a major transformation in October, when summer flowers give way to those that thrive in the fall, Gregg said the flowers on the hospital grounds are constantly changing and being upgraded.
Aprill will overhear someone weekly talking about the flowers at the hospital while he is working.
“People will stop and ask questions,” while he is on his hands and knees working, he said. “They tell me, ‘Hey, I really love this thing,’ or ‘You do a great job.’”
Leaming’s Run has not reopened since there was fire damage in July 2016 to the Thomas Leaming House, which is the residence at the gardens.
“The property is privately owned by Jack and Emily (Aprill). There are no plans to sell it, or for any development,” wrote Missie Aprill on the gardens’ Facebook page. “Perhaps at some point in the future, we would consider partnering with a nonprofit or similar entity to open the property back to the public. For now, Gregg and I need to take a break and relax a little bit.”
