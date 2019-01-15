Washington, D.C. − For the first time since 2011, the New Jersey Coastal Heritage Trail will be under the purview of the federal government.
On Thursday, President Trump signed into law former-representative Frank LoBiondo’s last move as an elected official: reauthorizing the historic drive.
The Trail, established in 1988, is about 300 miles long – from Perth Amboy to Cape May – passing wildlife refuges, lighthouses, a Civil War fort and more. The National Park Service oversaw the Trail until 2011, when the last federal authorization lapsed.
With the bill’s signing, the Trail once again becomes eligible for federal funding through 2025. Much of the non-governmental partners with the trail do the work of keeping it clean. Appropriated funds usually go to things like historical markers, promotion, brochures, LoBiondo said.
"This is allowing our representatives to bring crucial funding back to the state to highlight the really terrific both cultural and natural heritage of our coastal communities," said Eric Stiles, the president and CEO of New Jersey Audobon Society, one of the trail's non-governmental partners.
Long a joint project between the retired congressman and the late-Senator Frank Lautenberg, the push to get the Trail re-authorized came down to the wire as LoBiondo readied for retirement in December.
“It got kind of dicey at the end, because the house passed it sort of at the last minute before we left and it was unclear what would happen in the Senate,” LoBiondo said.
But senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez got it on the docket in the Senate, he said.
The newly-reauthorized Trail now goes before the House Committee on Appropriations to determine its funding. LoBiondo’s successor, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, will be responsible for making the case for ample funding.
“Since he’s in the majority, I’m hopeful that he will be able to convince them that this is worthwhile to appropriate money for,” LoBiondo said.
Stiles said the reauthorization showed that "conservation is a bipartisan issue."
"These types of things are really good for the economy and good for the environment," Stiles said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.