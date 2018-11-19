Gratitude is the soul of Thanksgiving, and the benefits of practicing it are powerful. From more meaningful relationships, better health, improved outlooks to a greater sense of happiness and connection with others, the common denominator of each is an attitude of gratitude. And gratitude actually feels good.
All it takes is a little introspection. Looking at life in general, the person who lives the grateful life counts their blessings privately. And the person who is thankful honors the giver of those blessings.
Basically, gratitude is a feeling whereas thanks-giving is more of an action. If someone does something for you, you can feel grateful. Your offering of thanks to that person is an action. Actually, you can feel gratitude without Thanksgiving. However, you cannot be thankful without feeling grateful.
This week, throughout our nation, we will gather with family and friends celebrating Thanksgiving. From heart to heart, it is a time of gratitude in action — and when harnessed 365 days a year, provides long lasting, monumental health benefits.
Dr. Nina’s what you need to know: about the health benefits of gratitude and Thanksgiving
The art and science: I have been sharing deeper understandings of words with my young daughter. Recently, we enjoyed reviewing the etymology of “gratitude.” Derived from the Latin word gratia, its meaning communicates grace, graciousness and gratefulness — a human emotion, an action, an attitude, a mood, a virtue, a character strength or trait. It implies acknowledgement of something outside of self, of “someone or something” such as the goodness of people, animals, nature or a higher power, all of which connects with you.
Being grateful shows we are mindful of their value, and appreciate their positive contribution to your life. Powerful in itself, with gratitude, the focus often shifts from what your life lacks to the abundance that is already present. And most importantly, it can be cultivated (more), and practiced (daily) – even moment-by-moment.
Psychological Benefits
• Happiness: In one research study, participants were asked to write and personally deliver a letter of gratitude to someone who had not been properly thanked for their kindness. It was found that the letter writer demonstrated a significant increase in their happiness score that even lasted for up to a month. While not completely understood, it is believed being grateful ushers in feelings of joy, contentment that life is just as it should be and love. Consequently, these feelings can displace toxic emotions such as worry, anxiety, resentment, envy or regret.
• Stronger self-control: Having an attitude of gratitude is associated with reduced impatience, and the ability to better resist temptation in various areas of your life. In fact, some addiction recovery programs implement cultivating it to achieve success.
• Decreases depressive symptoms: Being grateful causes us to use positive reframing and emotion to replace pessimistic thinking. Instead of a “downward spiral,” we can renavigate our trajectory upwards.
• Stronger connectivity: Gratitude fosters happiness and happiness fosters niceness, trusting, and giving —traits that are profoundly magnetic when making connections and deepening the bonds our relationships are built upon. Also, we are less focused on self, and more willing to forgive others.
Additional noteworthy health benefits
• Heart health: Stress, depression and anxiety can increase your risk for heart disease. Conversely, positive emotions are good for your heart. Being grateful improves life satisfaction, happiness, positive relationships with others, personal growth and a sense of purpose in life — traits that decrease and dissipate stress, depression and anxiety.
• More physically active: In one study where researchers had participants keep a weekly gratitude journal, it was found that on average they exercised 1.5 hours more a week. And, we know that getting our heart racing and breaking a sweat can help to clear our mind and decrease stress and anxiety, which, in turn, is fertile grounds to elevate our thoughts and count our blessings.
• Better, quality sleep: Having fewer negative thoughts racing through our minds at bedtime makes it easier for us to fall asleep. And being well rested after a good night of sleep makes it more likely we embrace gratitude.
• Decreased pain: Being grateful improves our ability to cope with pain. Also, it helps us be more physically active, thereby increasing endorphin levels — our body’s natural painkiller.
• Improved immune system: Feelings of appreciation have been shown to boost antibodies, proteins our immune system makes to fight off bacteria, viruses and parasites. In addition to keeping us free of the common cold and other contagious illnesses, a strong immune system can help kill cancerous cells.
• Stress buster: Studies have shown when adults were taught to cultivate appreciation, they had lower levels of the stress hormone, cortisol. Chronic stress and the chronic release of cortisol increases blood sugar levels, promotes weight gain, suppresses the immune system, impairs digestion, contributes to cardiovascular disease and can affect fertility.
Ways to express gratitude
Sometimes our human nature can lead us to a path of focusing on what we do not have, instead of recognizing what we do have and how it is contributing to the goodness in our lives.
• Start now, start simply: Find the time — or take a moment now — to think about the goodness in your life. Look to your past at warm memories; your present at what you have, including your health, food, loved ones and freedoms (things that not everyone can boast of); and your future — helping to maintain your own feelings of hope and optimism. Also, think on one or two of those good points and what’s involved, the actions given to make it happen, and how it has contributed to your joy and happiness. Experience how good it feels and the power and addictive nature of it.
• Spend quality time with the people around you: Whether picking up the phone to call, going for a visit, cooking for or eating with them or watching a movie or a sport, be present in that activity and with that person. Your undivided attention is the most meaningful way to show someone they are dear.
• Gratitude journal: Writing down what you are grateful for on a daily or weekly basis can evoke positive emotions and makes it more likely that it becomes a habit or routine. Additionally, if you are enduring tough times, it provides a chronicle of things you can look to and reflect as you see change take place.
• Recognize new paths: Unmet expectations — job loss, end of a relationship or failed opportunity — can be deeply disappointing. However, you may discover as one door closes, another door opens. Be grateful for those doors that shut (or even slammed) and relationships that changed or ended. In addition to providing new, unexpected opportunities, there are keen insights (some call them lessons) that can make you stronger, wiser and more aware.
• Present moment awareness: Mindfulness is the act of being aware of the present moment and accepting it — your feelings, thoughts and bodily sensations. It can provide contentment, and help shift focus from disappointments of the past or worry of the future. If you find yourself being distracted or disconnected, refocus.
• Express thanks to those you love: It’s important to express your gratitude, verbally, personally and with hugs. And the next time you thank someone, for something they did, make sure to look them directly in the eyes and state those powerful words, “Thank you.”
• Express gratitude to people who provide services whether it’s at home, on the job or within our community and our country: At any time of the year, but also during the holidays, your time, your words, your outreach and your charitable contributions to any number of people and organizations in your community (and those in need after the recent natural and manmade disasters) are invaluable.
• Make a commitment and choose to be grateful. I read once that in order to practice gratefulness, we must put stop signs in our life. So plan your stops. Perhaps stopping in the morning, before your feet touch the ground, before a meal or before you go to bed, to take time and recognize what and who you are thankful for, will make a world of difference in your life.
Harnessing the power of gratefulness and thankfulness will not only lift your spirits but those around you — all while improving your overall health and well-being.
And please know, I’m thankful, so very much for each of you who read these words. I’m thankful for the opportunity each week to connect on medical health and wellness truths. It is a privilege. Thank you. Wishing you and yours a wonderful Thanksgiving!
