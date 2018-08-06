VENTNOR — Frank Gelb booked concerts, boxing matches and events in Atlantic City in the days when the first casinos opened in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Gelb, 80, said the events he has seen this summer in the resort — two casinos opening on the same day, one of which, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, features live acts on multiple stages daily — reminds him of the excitement generated in the earliest days of casino gaming and entertainment.
"I think Atlantic City is on track to make a return and to make its imprint felt," said Gelb from his home in the city where he spends half the year.
Even though Gelb is impressed, he has an idea of how the live-event scene can reach even greater heights.
Gelb would like to see a revitalization of the special events committee of the Casino Association of New Jersey, through which the casinos supported each other in the selling of tickets to bring in events to benefit the city as a whole.
The first event organized by the special events committee was a team-up between Frank Gelb Productions and the Casino Association in 1992 to present Luciano Pavarotti and an 80-piece symphony orchestra at Boardwalk Hall.
"You have a lot of rock 'n' roll stars. You have some that are especially tied to Jersey, many of them, (Bruce) Springsteen. You don't think he would sell out?" said Gelb about an entertainer who has not performed in Atlantic City since 2005.
Growing up in Philadelphia, Gelb came to love Atlantic City during the two-week summer vacations his family spent there annually. He started promoting shows at the now defunct Norris Theater in Norristown, Pennsylvania, but in 1970, he began trying his luck in the city he loved.
During the summers of 1976 and 1977, Gelb was doing shows twice a week at Boardwalk Hall back when it was known as Convention Hall before casino gambling was legalized in 1978.
Marvin Ashner, who was active in the city's motel and hotel association at the time, helped Gelb sell tickets to his shows by encouraging fellow hotel and motel owners to buy tickets and give them to their guests.
Gelb would make appearances on the radio shows of former columnists for The Press of Atlantic City Pinky Kravitz and Sonny Schwartz to promote his shows.
A member of the New Jersey and Atlantic City Boxing Halls of Fame, Gelb estimates he promoted about 75 title fights in the city, including Muhammad Ali vs. John Conte.
Gelb arguably has had a greater impact with his involvement with live music.
In 1981, Gelb produced a weekly variety show featuring the name acts working the casino showrooms, including Bobby Rydell and Chubby Checker, called "Atlantic City Alive" from Resorts Casino Hotel, which aired on Ted Turner's Atlanta-based WTBS-TV nationwide.
Gelb worked on Pavarotti's first non-operatic concert in this country, which was a program of arias on Oct. 29, 1983, in an 8,000-feet tent theater adjacent to Resorts Casino Hotel.
After that one concert, Gelb and his promotion company worked with Pavarotti all over the world, including repeated visits to Atlantic City.
Gelb currently has an exclusive agreement with reigning operatic superstar Andrea Bocelli, and was involved in bringing the Italian singer to the resort for his performances.
Bocelli would be interested in appearing in Atlantic City again, Gelb said.
"He likes Atlantic City. He doesn't live far from the ocean in Italy," Gelb said.
Similar to Gelb, Atlantic City historian Vicki Gold Levi sees Atlantic City as being on the upswing again after the recession and five casino closings during the past decade.
"Atlantic City has risen many times like Phoenix from the ashes," said Gold Levi, who added the resort has survived fires and hurricanes. "Atlantic City, unlike some places, always has a resurgence. ... Atlantic City is like a lover that you don't want to let go of."
Gelb didn't always work with legends such as Pavarotti, Bocelli and Ali.
Sometimes, an event was great in its time, but looks destined to be forgotten and end up in the dust bowl of history except for a poster hanging up in Gelb's office garage or in the memory of someone who attended.
One of these events was the inaugural U.S. Olympics Gold Medal Winners Gala Weekend held from Oct. 26 to 28, 1979.
Someone in the tuxedo business lent the athletes tuxes. Frank Sinatra was the host during the athletes' opening evening when a curtain was pulled back, and they were all revealed on the stage of Resorts' Superstar Theater.
"People were crying because there were stars from the Olympics that you never would have heard of or thought were still living because nobody took care of these people. They were never paid any money for the sacrifices they made to get where they were," Gelb said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.