Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Some years ago I was able to get Watermelon Pickles at China Outlet in Somers Point. Since they closed I have never been able to find them. Can you help? — Charlie H., Galloway Township
Dear Charlie: Walmart.com sells a pack of six 10-ounce jars of Old South Sweet Pickled Watermelon Rind for $21.98 with free shipping. Amazon.com sells the same in a pack of three for $14.99 with free one-day Prime shipping. New Braunfels Smokehouse sells their Watermelon Rind Pickles in a 16-ounce jar for $7.50 at nbsmokehouse.com. I emailed you all the links, and one recipe to make your own.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Love your knowledge, now I need your help. Can you find pretzel ice cream cones? — DMLNDZ
Dear DMLNDZ: Joy Cone makes pretzel cones and you can purchase 10 packages of six cones at Amazon.com for $49.44 with free shipping. You can try calling Joy Cone at 724-962-5747 and possibly buy directly from them or find out what stores stock the pretzel cones.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a necklace that needs to be restrung. Any idea where I can find someone to do it? — Judy
Dear Judy: A friend of mine years ago had a jewelry store and she does it, I am emailing you her phone number. You can also try Obsession Jewelry Store in the Somers Point Plaza. They have been there for years. They are a few stores down from Big Lots and are very reputable. I am sure they can either do it or find someone who can. Obsession’s phone number is 609-601-5057.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We would like to buy a water fountain for our covered porch. Do not want to spend $100. — Jackie & Joe
Dear Jackie & Joe: This week at Michaels all 15 styles of water fountains are on sale for 40 percent off. You might also want to try Christmas Tree Shops, right next door at Wrangleboro Road Consumers Square Shopping Center in Mays Landing.
Reader tips
• Nancy C. writes in to let Rich from Ocean City know he can purchase the OTC Crackers at the ShopRite in Galloway. Their shelf location makes it difficult to find them. Nancy states they can be with the gluten-free crackers, you may need to ask a store employee. She also said that their size and taste have changed because according to their Facebook page they are looking for a new machine to manufacture their product.
• Winnie McLees of Absecon writes in to let Rich know she found out at a local restaurant, that the company was sold and the crackers are not currently available. However, they were told the new company does plan to produce them again in the future.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Two-pound bag of yellow onions, five-pack of garlic, iceberg lettuce and celery: $1 each.
• Lancaster Brand beef roasts: 40 percent off.
• Maxwell House or McCafe 24- to 36-ounce coffee: $5.99.
• Stouffer’s Lean Cuisine: $2.
• Johnsonville 19-ounce Italian sausage or bratwurst: $3.50.
ShopRite
• Jimmy Dean bacon: $2.99.
• Cabbage: 27 cents per pound.
• Entenmann’s cakes: half price.
• Hot Pockets: Two for $2.98.
• Coffeemate 16-ounce creamers: $1.99.
• Bailey’s or Dunkin Donuts 32-ounce creamers: $2.99.
Tips
• All baskets are 40 percent off at Michaels.
• A 1-square foot tile is 49 cents at Lowes. Ends Wednesday.
• Get 25 percent off Calm Collection of bedding and bath at Big Lots.
• A Ridgid 18-Volt, 5-inch Random Orbit Sander is on sale for $54 at Home Depot.
• A 12-ounce pack of chocolate chips or a five-pound bag of flour is $1.50 at Dollar General.
• An 8-ounce bottle of Dawn dish detergent is 99 cents at CVS.
• Russel Stover chocolate egg nest are three for $1 at Walgreens.
• Rimmel Makeup is 40 percent off at Rite Aid.
• Seedless green grapes are 99 cents a pound at Save A Lot.
• A Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart HDR TV is on sale at Target for $429.99.
• A pineapple is $1.39 at Aldi. Avocados are 79 cents.
• The code FASHION30 is good for 30 percent off your online order at Kohls starting March 22 through the 31st.
(Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.