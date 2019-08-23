Question: Our college sorority held a 50th anniversary reunion last year featuring a bingo game with prizes that were antique or collectible fashion items. The one I selected from the prize table is a Golden Gesture brushed gold compact like one my mother owned.
The hinged compact, shaped like a hand with a small pleated wrist cuff, is signed “Volupte USA.” It has a perfect mirror, an original signed powder puff and a polished gold tone interior. Can you give me some idea about this compact’s age, maker and possible value as a collectible? E.B., Maple Shade
Answer: The prize you chose, a Golden Gesture ladies powder compact, was introduced by Volupte, Inc. in 1945.
Founded in 1920 in Elizabeth, Union County, Volupte was a leading costume jeweler noted for its elegant, functional compacts, cigarette cases, purses and costume pieces, especially items produced from the 1930s through the ’50s.
Among the most popular were shaped, portable vanity items like your powder compact, advertised as “small enough to carry in the pocketbook.”
Such Volupte purse items captured the interest and dollars of prominent fashion leaders including glamorous movie stars who found such portable fashion accessories to be “must- have” essentials.
Produced in sterling silver, brass, aluminum and nickel often decorated with enamel, gilt or artwork, Volupte purse items eventually were some of the company’s top sellers worldwide.
By the 1960s,when Volupte closed, demand for heavy purse compacts had faded as lighter, disposable plastic versions became popular.
This year, folks who collect unusual novelty compacts or Volupte items have paid $65 to $80 for Golden Gesture compacts like yours when they are in very good to excellent condition.
Question: I own some pieces of Hull Gingerbread ware purchased by an aunt at various flea markets many years ago. Although I have been able to identify the four-piece Train canister set and a Child’s Bowl and Cup set, there are two identical pieces that remain a mystery. Each is a 5-inch by 5-inch dark brown glazed pottery item shaped like a typical gingerbread man with a smile and other outlined decoration. Both are in like-new condition. Any information you can provide about them and the Hull Pottery will be appreciated. D.S., Woodbine
Answer: Your bright Mirror Brown Drip pattern Gingerbread Boy Coaster/Spoon Rests are part of the Hull Pottery Company’s House ‘n Garden dinnerware line.
Founded as the A. E. Hull Pottery Co. by Addis Emmet Hull and his brother in 1905, the Crooksville, Ohio, firm soon acquired Acme Pottery and expanded operations. Throughout Hull’s long, successful history, the company made kitchen, novelty and hotel items as well as art pottery.
Despite a disastrous flood and fire that occurred in 1950, Hull continued production as the renamed Hull Pottery Co. until it closed in 1985.
Hull’s popular, heavy ovenproof House ‘n Garden dinnerware was produced from the 1960s through the early ’80s. Favorite collectibles include Mirror Brown Drip Gingerbread cookie jars, the Child’s Cup and Bowl set, a four-piece Train canister set and your Gingerbread Boy Coaster/Spoon rests.
Recent prices paid for the Gingerbread Boy Coaster/Spoon rests ranged from $15 to $34 each.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
