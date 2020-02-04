For the first time in 11 years, 40 couples in total can to eat a romantic Valentine's Day dinner inside the world's largest elephant, Lucy in Margate.
The four-course gourmet experience is scheduled with seatings at 5 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Lucy at 9200 Atlantic Ave. The menu has been created by award-winning chef Jason Tell, Philadelphia magazine's best party planner of 2013.
"Jason has a staff of seven plus servers. He is an executive chef, and there will be another executive chef," said Richard Helfant, executive director / C.E.O., Lucy the Elephant. "There will four servers in the elephant. Three food runners will be hired because we want to make sure the food stays hot."
The menu, which can be seen on Lucy's website, lucytheelephant.org, features a choice of five appetizers, four salads, seven entrees, six side dishes and four desserts.
The sounds of harpist Stephanie Sussmeier will fill the room. She has performed in places that include Stockton University, Northfield Library and Ocean City Arts Center.
Each couple will receive a complimentary champagne toast and are invited to bring their favorite bottles of wine. Tableside photos will be available as well. Each woman will receive a complimentary long stem red rose, and each gentlemen will receive a complimentary bag of peanuts.
Eleven years ago, a makeshift kitchen was constructed under a tent to do the Valentine's Day dinner. Attempts have been made during the last 11 years to try to do the romantic evening for lovers and friends, Helfant said. One year, there was a significant snowfall, and it has been hard to restage it after Hurricane Sandy, Helfant said.
This year, Bill McGinnity, who does the food and beverage at the Showboat Hotel, has a lease agreement with the Beach Grill, which is next to Lucy. McGinnity is very supportive and is allowing the meal to be cooked at the Beach Grill, Helfant said.
Margate's famous icon probably was never in any danger, but some saw a risk in a briefly con…
Tell has been shopping around for room decor, including pink table cloths and red napkins.
"We have the right staff to run across the sand and up the flight of stairs," Helfant said.
Giulietta Consalvo will be the dining room manager. Consalvo was the dining manager at Fornelletto at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and was the general manager at Carmine's in The Quarter at the Tropicana Casino and Resort.
Gary Hill and his husband, John Schultz, attended the Valentine's Day dinner at Lucy the Elephant 11 years ago and will be showing up again this year.
"It was a very unique deal," said Hill, who added he and his husband will be attending with another couple.
Hill thinks he ordered filet mignon 11 years ago. This time, he will be ordering cocoa rubbed New York strip, marinated in pomegranate, wild mushroom as the entree.
Seatings are limited to 20 couples. The cost for this one of this one-of-kind fundrasier is $375,000 plus a 20% gratuity per couple with a portion being tax deductible.
Reservations are required and are now being accepted on Lucy's website, lucytheelephant.org or by calling 609-823-6473, ext 5. All major credit cards will be accepted.
