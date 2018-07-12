A Veterans Town Hall meeting has been scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion Post 524 in Ocean City.
The Wilmington VA Medical Center's Director Vince Kane and the Southern New Jersey Outreach Team of Jacqueline Hinker and Patrick Carney will be on hand to answer any questions people have regarding VA healthcare and benefits.
The American Legion Post 524 is located at 46th Street NW and West Avenue.
Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Wilmington VA Outreach Team at 302-358-9736 or 302-304-5509 or by email at vhawimoutreach@va.gov
