WOODBINE — The Harlem Globetrotters' star Bull Bullard took to pre-game preparation to new heights Wednesday, making a trick shot basket while flying in an airplane.
Bullard flew with a pilot from High Exposure Aerial Advertising in a two-person single engine plane. Bullard made the shot into a hoop set up on the runway at the Woodbine Airport, while traveling at about 70 miles per hour.
During their flight over the Wildwoods Boardwalk, Bullard reminisced about his two prior trick shots, including one from the SkyCoaster at Morey’s Piers in 2016 and from a helicopter last year.
The Harlem Globetrotters will have four games at the Wildwoods Convention Center from Aug. 15 to 18. The team will also host two-hour basketball skill clinics at 10 a.m.
“We’re all about amazing feats of basketball at the Harlem Globetrotters, both inside the arena and anywhere in the world,” said Bull Bullard. "I can’t wait to meet up with my teammates next week and put on a great show for the fans!”
