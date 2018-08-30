ATLANTIC CITY — Whoopi Goldberg is coming to the city for a dedication and unveiling of a portrait donated to the African American Heritage museum here.
From 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, Goldberg will appear at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City for a fundraiser to benefit the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, president and founder Ralph E. Hunter Sr. said in a news release.
In April, Goldberg gave a shout out to Atlantic City on an episode of “The View,” touting the museum. She said her mind was "blown," visiting Atlantic City, and praised the museum for being a substitute for visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.
“Most people don’t realize that Atlantic City is up and running. There’s a lot going on down there,” she said on The View explaining her visit to the resort one spring weekend.
After her visit, New York-based Israeli artist Yigal Ozeri decided to dedicate to the museum a painted 10-feet by 10-feet portrait of Goldberg.
Ozeri will be at the event with Goldberg to dedicate the painting, and to raise funds to help the museum maintain the integrity of its archives. The goal of the museum is to showcase the accomplishments and effect of black Americans in South Jersey and around the country, the release said.
Hunter said people are still mentioning Goldberg’s shout-out, and that he has noticed more foot traffic in the museum because of it.
“I’m grateful to Ms. Goldberg and Mr. Ozeri for the attention their appearance and dedication is bringing to the museum," Hunter, 80, said in a statement. "I am also extremely thankful to Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, Kevin Ortzman, Regional President of Caesars Atlantic City Casinos and Harrahs Resorts, for their generous support.”
Ozeri has paintings in The Whitney Museum of American Art, The McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, The Jewish Museum in New York, the New York Public Library, and soon in the Atlantic City museum, according to the release.
The event has additional support from Gilliam and Ortzman, who offered the location and free parking for museum guests.
Refreshments will be provided by Harrah’s Catering and Gordon Ramsay Steak. Tickets are $100 and are available for purchase at the museum or online at www.aahmsnj.org.
