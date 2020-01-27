Atlantic City skyline

Skyline of Atlantic City, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY - Character actor Will Patton, who appeared in such movies as "The Punisher," "Remember The Titans" and "Armageddon," will be shooting a short film tited "Francis" from Feb. 13 to 18.

Patton is set to portray Francis.

The cinematographer is Anna Franquesa Solano, who the shot the Golden Globe winning movie "The Farewell," which was released last year and starred actress and comedian Awkwafina.

The writer and director of "Francis" is Ian Barling, who earned a Master of Fine Arts at New York University.

Weist-Barron-Ryan is looking to cast principal and background artist roles, according to Stefanie Ryan-Showell, president of Weist-Barron-Ryan Casting.

The four principal roles that still need to be cast are: Officer Sims, Sgt. Bill Leroy, Young Danny and Tracy.

For more information, visit online wbryancasting.net/casting

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

