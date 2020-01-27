ATLANTIC CITY - Character actor Will Patton, who appeared in such movies as "The Punisher," "Remember The Titans" and "Armageddon," will be shooting a short film tited "Francis" from Feb. 13 to 18.
Patton is set to portray Francis.
The cinematographer is Anna Franquesa Solano, who the shot the Golden Globe winning movie "The Farewell," which was released last year and starred actress and comedian Awkwafina.
The writer and director of "Francis" is Ian Barling, who earned a Master of Fine Arts at New York University.
For South Jersey people who wanted to see the movie industry grow in this area, former Gov. …
Weist-Barron-Ryan is looking to cast principal and background artist roles, according to Stefanie Ryan-Showell, president of Weist-Barron-Ryan Casting.
The four principal roles that still need to be cast are: Officer Sims, Sgt. Bill Leroy, Young Danny and Tracy.
For more information, visit online wbryancasting.net/casting
