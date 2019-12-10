WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced Monday to borough residents the trophy winners from the annual holiday parade, which was held on Sunday.

After the lighting of the tree, the gazebo lights and the whole park-like pavilion area by Santa Claus and Mayor Pikolycky, everyone headed over to the public safety building, which was a new venue this year, for cookies, hot chocolate, a visit from Santa and an awarding of the trophies.

Trophies were awarded for:

First place - "Best Decorated Fire / Rescue Apparatus" - Dennisville Fire Dept.

Second place - Leesburg Fire Dept.

First place - "Best Marching Unit" - Woodbine Elementary School Band

Second place - Woodbine Boys & Girls Scouts Troop 77

"I thank everyone who participated in this year's parade and welcome our new participants," said Mayor Pikolycky. "Included this year was the first appearance of Woodbine's newly delivered firetruck."

  

