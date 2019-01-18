Several area high school swimming coaches are also longtime lifeguards, a connection that’s logical for several reasons.
Swimming is a big part of lifeguarding and many boys and girls grow up doing both at the Jersey Shore. Both beach patrols and swimming teams have a need for speed, so the swimmer-guards will be in shape all year. There’s no problem time-wise, since one is in the winter and other in the summer.
“I find that swimming and lifeguarding go hand in hand,” said Jon Stinson, 36, the St. Augustine Prep boys swimming coach and an Atlantic City Beach Patrol member since 1997 (at age 15). “When you’re a swimmer, the best job you’ll get paid for is to be a lifeguard. Most rescues are at least partially by swimming. Atlantic City uses the boat in rescue a lot, but a swimmer is right there with them.”
The high school teams coached by lifeguards are among South Jersey’s most successful. St. Augustine is currently No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 for boys swimming. Mainland Regional, the three-time state Public B boys champion, is coached by Brian Booth, an Ocean City Beach Patrol captain. St. Augustine beat Mainland 89-81 on Jan. 11 to snap the Mustangs’ 51-meet winning streak.
“I started out as a swimmer (for Mainland and later West Chester University) and it progressed to lifeguarding as a great summer job,” said Booth, 47. “The two go together. The majority of our Ocean City patrol have been on swim teams.”
The OCBP chief is Mark Jamieson, who coaches the Egg Harbor Township girls and boys swimming teams, ranked No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, in the Elite 11s. The EHT boys will certainly get a higher ranking this week after beating Mainland 96-74 on Tuesday.
“My uncle was on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, and that led me to swimming (as a junior at Ocean City High School),” said Jamieson, 36. “I fell in love with the sport. I joined the team at Montclair State and also became an Ocean City lifeguard. My dad and two of my uncles were in emergency management, so keeping people safe was important to me. Being a lifeguard was the best of both worlds.”
Nick Steffanci, a former Holy Spirit boys and girls coach, is Stinson’s assistant coach at the Prep.
“Lifeguards who have the common ground of being swimming coaches are a close group,” Steffanci said.
Since lifeguard racing is one of the top area sports in the summer, lifeguarding is highly competitive just like pool swimming. Some of the coaches are outstanding former or present beach patrol athletes.
Stinson, a three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year at Holy Spirit, won several big beach races and still competes. Sean Duffey, Atlantic City High School’s first-year girls swimming coach, is a rower who has helped the Longport Beach Patrol to South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in 2016-18.
“Duffey, 36, was on Holy Spirit’’s swimming team with Stinson, but also rowed for the Spartans and later Jacksonville University. He joined the Longport patrol at age 14.
“Swimming is the foundation of lifeguarding,” said Duffey. “If you can’t swim you can’t be a lifeguard. I made the beach patrol first (before the Holy Spirit swimming team). The two go hand in hand. A fast start means a faster rescue.”
The Ocean City boys and girls swimming teams (both in the Elite 11) beat visiting Woodstown on Jan. 4. O.C. boys coach Shane McGrath, O.C. girls coach Ian Keyser and Woodstown boys and girls coach Kieran Keyser (Shane’s brother) are all current Avalon lifeguards.
McGrath, 35, a rower-swimmer, is a five-time winner of the Cape May Beach Patrol Superathlon, a sprint triathlon for top guards. Ian Keyser, 27, won the Atlantic City Pageant Ocean Swim a record three straight years (2005-07). Kieran Keyser, a former O.C. soccer goalie and basketball player, was McGrath’s assistant coach last year.
“Swimming and lifeguarding really correlate. They’re complimentary,” McGrath said. “I started out as a swimmer and a runner on the patrol (at 16 in 2000). We welcome all athletes to the patrol. We have football players, lacrosse players, basketball players ... Athleticism is a big part of the job. You have to be able to swim well to be a lifeguard, but we also need running and strength.”
Middle Township boys and girls coach Dede Bosacco, 49, is a former La Salle University swimmer and was a Sea Isle City lifeguard 1991-98.
Oakcrest boys and girls coach Mike Demarest is a Brigantine lifeguard.