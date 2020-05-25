The 12th edition of the Lighthouse International Film Festival on Long Beach Island will take place June 16 to 20 with new films in drive-in venues.
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and with the support of local leadership, a decision was made to go forward with The Lighthouse International Film Festival, which will be held this year in a format of drive-in screenings, ensuring a secure environment for watching new films on a big screen.
To allow the festival more time to reorganize according to public health guidelines, Lighthouse International Film Festival 2020 will push back two weeks from its original dates.
“While COVID-19 put our daily lives on hold, it also shut down the window to the alternative universe of imagination, creation, and art that is cinema. Lighthouse International Film Festival is here to reopen this window on the big screen, as part of LBIs rejuvenation,” said LIFF Executive Director Amir Bogen. “While the drive-in option is being discussed in several festivals around the world, LIFF is willing to lead the way and make it happen for LBI’s amazing community and our fabulous filmmakers.”
A separate announcement about competitions and headliner programs will be coming out later this month ahead of the festival’s dates in June. Those interested in becoming a sponsor can email liffinfo@gmail.com.
