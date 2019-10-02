Middle vs. Buena football

Middle Township vs Buena High School Football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Sept 20, 219. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Lindenwold (0-4) at Buena Regional (3-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Buena has won three straight by the combined score of 122-14. Buena sophomore running back Shayron Smithbey has rushed for 414 yards and five touchdowns. Chiefs running back Byron Spellman has run for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for a score.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments