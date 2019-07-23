Redskins Eagles Football

Washington Redskins' Zach Brown (53) is congratulated by teammates after making a tackle on fourth down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles had a hole at linebacker after Jordan Hicks signed with Arizona in the offseason. Brown, 6-1 and 250 pounds, could be the answer. The eighth-year NFL veteran spent the past two seasons with Washington, where he led the team with 223 tackles. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 with Buffalo.

