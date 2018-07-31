A record 44 competitors are set to go in the 11th annual Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pete’s Beach in Cape May Point.
The race is a 1.3-mile beach run, 1-mile paddleboard, half-mile swim triathlon for female lifeguards. At the end of the final swim leg, the guards run to the finish line on the beach.
“It’s by far the most (competitors) we’ve had ever,” race director Kristen Moorby said. “Hopefully the weather will hold out, and we’ll have a great night of competition.”
Returning is two-time defending champion Jenna Parker of Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol on Long Beach Island. Her winning time last year was 23 minutes, 40 seconds. Parker also won in 2014. Also back are Katie Collins of Wildwood, Grace Emig of Brigantine and Scarlett Loughlin of North Wildwood, who placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively, last year. Others returning include Samantha Brady of Ocean City (sixth in 2017) and Abby Thompson of Cape May Point (seventh last year). O.C.’s Lexi Santer, second in 2017, did not return to the beach patrol this year.
The event also has a team competition, with two lifeguards on each team. The team scoring is like cross country. Ocean City was the team winner last year with eight points.
Each patrol can enter two teams; Brigantine, Cape May, Harvey Cedars, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Township and Wildwood will each have two teams.