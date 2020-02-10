Members of the Linwood Board of Education are seeking bids for security vestibule renovations. Work must be completed by 2020-2021 school year. Bids will be read 10 a.m. Feb. 19 at Belhaven Middle School, 51 Belhaven Avenue.

