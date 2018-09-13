The Linwood girls basketball team of seventh and eighth players won the Margate Summer League Championship this season. The team has won the championship title for the last three years in a row.
The Lindwood team's record the last three seasons in the Margate league has been 41-1, going undefeated for the last two seasons.
Coach Bill Mazur said his team is an "exceptional group of young ladies with a competitive spirit."
Mazur also coached the girls' school travel team where they have amassed more than 200 wins over the last several years.
"The majority of this team has been playing together since the 4th grade," Mazur said.