LINWOOD — Patrolman Michael Fountas made a very special presentation at the Sept. 11 City Council meeting. It was a flag that flew over his base while deployed as part of Task Force Southwest in Afghanistan. Fountas is a member of the U.S. Marine Reserves.
Fountas was deployed from Sept. 2018 through April 2019. He said the flag is one way he can say thank you to the Linwood Police Department and to the city.
“When I’m away other officers have to work more, and I am so grateful to the department; they helped me with my sacrifice with a sacrifice of their own,” said Fountas.
Linwood police Chief Doug Carman thanked the returning officer and said, “We are very proud of Officer Fountas. Every night we hear about Afghanistan in the news. Our prayers were answered when he came home. In Afghanistan and here in Linwood he is a professional and an asset to the unit.”
Carmen went on to explain that being in the reserves and working with the Linwood PD is like having two full-time jobs.
“There are a lot of moving parts and a lot of last-minute things to make this work, but it does work and we are very proud of Officer Fountas’, said Carman.
Mayor Rick DePamphilis and members of City Council thanked Fountas for his service and his gift to the city.
Councilman Todd Gordon added, “Given this is 9/11, this puts things in perspective and reminds us that even when other things may be polarizing, we can all be reminded of what is important.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.