LINWOOD — Having one of their officers deployed overseas is a first for the Linwood Police Department. Patrolman Michael Fountas has already gotten his orders and is in training in North Carolina and will ship out to the Middle East in a little more than a month for a one-year deployment as part of Task Force Southwest.
Chief Doug Carman said he is very supportive of his officer’s commitment to serve the country and wants Fountas to know his job is there when he returns and the department will do whatever they can to support him. Carman acknowledged that many of the area's larger departments have had officers deployed on military duty but this was all new to Linwood.
Meanwhile, Fountas wanted his chief to know how much he appreciates all of the support he has gotten from Carman and the rest of the department. The patrolman reached out to the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve organization. The ESGR acknowledges employers who make it a point to support the men and women in the military. On Thursday, July 5, David Farber, of Margate, the Atlantic County chairman of ESGR, presented Carman with a commendation from the group for his support of Fountas and taking the worry about his job out of the equation as he prepared to ship out.
“The chief took a real chance on me,” Fountas said. “Some small departments would not hire an officer who may join the force and then turn around and be deployed. But the chief welcomed me into the department,” said Fountas. “I love it here, and I love my job, but I also have a responsibility to serve our country. I feel extremely fortunate that I am able to do both.”
Carman worked with City Council to hire a Class II officer who is now finished with his field training and ready to hit the streets. The hiring of that Class II officer insures that Linwood PD will not incur spending on overtime while Fountas is deployed in order to cover his shifts and safeguard the city and its residents. Carman said by the time Fountas returns from his active duty deployment, it is anticipated there will be a retirement from the department. “When he returns from his deployment he will just fit right back into the department,” said Carman, who added that Linwood City Council worked with him to make this smooth transition possible.
Fountas, 29, said he felt a real responsibility to enlist in the military. The patrolman said he has certain skills, is a good leader, able to keep calm and make impactful decisions during stressful times. “I am strong, I am young and I feel like I can help in the greater good. My job is to get my guys home safely and protect our great nation,” said Fountas.
The officer follows in the foot steps of his grandfathers who served in Korea and his great-grandfather who was a U. S. Marine on Guadalcanal during World War II. A resident of Buena, Fountas spent more than 4 years on active duty in the Marines before joining the reserves. He is an assistant squad leader in an infantry unit serving in a humanitarian capacity during his deployment
Fountas has been with the Linwood Police Department for about a year. He served previously in the Camden Police Department.