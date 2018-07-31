LINWOOD — On the heals of losing more than $145,000 in expected state funding, the Linwood Board of Education passed a resolution at its July 25 meeting that adjusts its 2018-2019 budget to reflect the reduction and approve an application for emergency aid.
Stating that the lower funding will have a significant effect on the programs and services of the school district, the board will take an additional $146,983 from its unassigned general fund balance to plug the immediate gap in the funding. But the board also approved applying for emergency aid for the district in the same amount.
According to District Superintendent Brian Pruitt, with the loss of state funding Linwood will receive only 10.5 percent of the district’s general fund from the state and it shifts the burden onto the local taxpayers. The resolution indicates that the district is looking for help to offset the fiscal burden the loss of funding causes and to provide programs and services for the students of Linwood.
But while the district is making application for the $146,983 reprieve from Trenton, board member Judd McLaughlin reminded his colleagues that applying for the emergency funds does not guarantee Linwood will receive anything.
Board President Donna Michael Ziereis said it was frustrating for the loss of funding to hit the district after the budget was prepared. Calling it a true challenge, she said the board is committed that education of Linwood’s children will always remain the number one priority of the board.
Longtime board member Judge Daryl Todd stated there would be no reduction in the budget and no increase to taxpayers. “We will re-visit how we allocate funds,” said Todd. He added that this application for emergency funds is a short-term fix.
Pruitt said the bigger picture is troublesome because with the current funding in place, Linwood will lose nearly $750,000 in state funding over the next seven years. Calling notification of the loss of funds a significant hurdle to manage this year at this late date, he said he hopes they never find themselves in this position again.
With the funding formula that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this month, some districts will see large increases in their funding, such as Egg Harbor Township and the Atlantic Institute of Technology. Pruitt said he will not look at the new formula as creating winners and losers but said simply that the effect on the Linwood School District is very significant and a challenge to sustain.