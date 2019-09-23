Egg Harbor Twp.

Township Committee

Lisa March

Political party: Democrat

Age: 65

Hometown: Egg Harbor Township

Current job: Retired

Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Graduate Studies in Music

Political message: The topic of greatest concern to most voters is taxes. It is understood that our schools claim the lions' share of our taxes. I am prepared to use my experience and relationships to work closely with our BOE to explore areas of spending, where needed, and maximize the use of our tax dollars. Likewise, all items within township control should be examined for ways to reduce costs. I am also concerned that residents within our community who are struggling, may feel disconnected or under-represented, are unaware of access they have to assistance in the community.

