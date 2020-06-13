060220_acboardwalk

Biergarten cup on Atlantic City boardwalk near Tropicana Friday, May 29, 2020 (Jahleem Montague/ For The Press)

 Jahleem Montague

LISTEN: Atlantic City allows open containers on the Boardwalk

Nicholas Huba and David Danzis discuss the week that was in Atlantic City including when will Trump Plaza be torn down and the city approving open containers on the Boardwalk. 

