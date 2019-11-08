Flash drought, first freeze: October 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup

October likely featured the warmest October day ever and the 20th wettest one on record, too. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson explains how easy you can be a CoCoRaHS member and be a part of a nationwide rain and snow observers (1:36). Robinson and Martucci then talk about temperatures during the month that was (9:10). A flash drought developed during the month but it went away pretty quickly (9:10), did the Cape May Bubble have anything to do with it?

Other segments include Fall Foliage (13:30), the first frosts and freezes of the year (15:33) as well as some thoughts on the winter forecast (25:30).

