October likely featured the warmest October day ever and the 20th wettest one on record, too. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson explains how easy you can be a CoCoRaHS member and be a part of a nationwide rain and snow observers (1:36). Robinson and Martucci then talk about temperatures during the month that was (9:10). A flash drought developed during the month but it went away pretty quickly (9:10), did the Cape May Bubble have anything to do with it?
Other segments include Fall Foliage (13:30), the first frosts and freezes of the year (15:33) as well as some thoughts on the winter forecast (25:30).
