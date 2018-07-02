Calling every green thumb for the 20th annual Little Garden Club summer garden tour. The tour, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 8, features 10 gardens that are stretched across Atlantic County and are as individual as the gardeners that tend them.
Tickets for the tour include a suggested route and detailed directions that will take visitors from Linwood to four Egg Harbor Township gardens and on to Port Republic where another five gardens await. The Little Gardens Club donates a portion of the cost of each ticket to support civic and environmental projects.
Starting at the Linwood Arboretum, tourgoers will come upon a gem that is home to a vast collection of camellias, magnolias, alliums, dogwoods, salvias, hydrangeas, Hosta, red bud and rare native and exotic plants. The arboretum features a raised bed filled with pitcher plants and sundew along with other pinelands species and of special interest is the bog that has been created with a variety of carnivorous plants.
The next stop is Carolyn and Jeff Van Denbussche’s home. They have invited everyone to enjoy their tranquil retreat where butterflies and hummingbirds about. A mature woodland garden, the couple admits that no garden stays the same for very long and they frequently transplant and rearrange their garden. The couple has met the challenge of a shady garden and said it is flourishing with many native plants to support the wildlife. A highlight here is a pond with 18-year-old koi.
Just a short drive away is LaRue and Sharon Vitale’s garden, a blend of cottage, Victorian and country charm. The property includes pathways paved with stone from the Catskills along with herbs, vegetables, fruit and flowers. Many of the features throughout this whimsical garden are made of recycled materials or found objects.
Still in Egg Harbor Township, the tour heads to Elaine Herron’s garden, where the birds chirp and fish just may jump out of the water as a backdrop to this garden where the flowers are blooming and the squirrels and wildlife have a friendly habitat.
The last of the Egg Harbor Township stops is the home of Pat and Scott Warner, a circa 1905 Victorian home. The couple has been working in this garden for nearly a half century and say it is a passion that is an exercise of body and spirit. The Warners' garden is home to roses, hydrangea, vines, grasses, herbs, vegetables, native plants and exotics that provide shade and a habitat for butterflies and birds. Look for accents of blue and a windmill throughout the garden.
The tour shifts to Port Republic at Jesse and Jack Connor’s garden. The couple say their one-and-a-third-acre yard is a commitment to native plants and biodiversity. She is a naturalist and perennial plant nursery owner and he is the coordinator of the South Jersey butterfly project. The yard features more than 300 species of native perennials, trees, shrubs and ferns. The garden is home to butterflies, bees and other pollinators.
Next is the home of Kim Allen and Jaime Santiago, a history lesson as well as a garden stop. The home, one of the oldest in Port Republic, was home to a Revolutionary War sea captain and is framed by stately hickory and sycamore trees. Admittedly, the two are novice gardeners but love the gardens they are creating with blooming annuals that have accents that give a nod to the property’s nautical heritage.
The eighth stop on the tour is the Nacote Creek-front home of Steve Whitford and Dave Burdick. Located on three acres, the property is rustic and informal. It features two small ponds with artificial bogs along with trees, shrubs and perennials.
Next the tour features the garden of Janet Longo, who said gardening is part of her DNA. She is learning how to manage a garden where deer meander and too often munch away. Zinnias, marigolds and cleomes along with potato vines are just a few that she has found are not on their menu but added that the challenges Mother Nature sends her way makes gardening here even more worthwhile.
The final stop along the Little Gardens 20th annual tour is the public garden dedicated to Kathy and Bill Smallwood in Port Republic. There are flower beds, trees, shrubs, and native plants. The garden features a putting green, magnificent birdhouse and much more. Volunteers say it is very different to manage a public garden but the best part is seeing people enjoy the space and its beautiful plants and other features.
Tickets for the self-guided tour are $15 and available at Joe’s Garden Center, 171 W. White Horse Pike, Absecon; Lang’s Garden Market, 2020 West Ave. (at New Road) in Linwood; Bob’s Garden Center, 6610 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township; and Homestead Nursery, 235 S. Cologne Ave., Egg Harbor City.
The Little Gardens Club donates a portion of the cost of each ticket to support civic and environmental projects. The Little Gardens Tour is a rain or shine event.