A look at some of the youth baseball and softball scores from around the area for the week of June 25 to July 1.
All scores are submitted by parents, coaches and volunteers.
10-12 baseball
Linwood 15, Downbeach 0: Linwood beat Downbeach in three innings in a District 16 game June 28 in Linwood. Ryder Harrison and Christian Madamba each went 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
Will LaPointe, Ethan Mitnick and Jake Lodgek each added two hits. Mitnick, the winning pitcher, gave up no hits in 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and three walks. Reliever Stephen Ordille got the final two outs.
Lower Cape May 16, Absecon 8: Jack Smithson went 5 for 5 with five RBIs for Lower Cape May on Wednesday. Nick Antonicello was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Ty Heacock had seven strikeouts in three innings pitched and J.T. Matthews earned the win for LCM. For Absecon, Taylor Cutwright was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
11-12 baseball
Upper Township 5, Lower Cape May 1: Upper Township pitcher Zach Lex worked 4 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing two hits with one strikeout and one walk June 28. Matthew Pashley pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief and gave up no hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.
Pashley went 2 for 2 with a double, while Dan Leiser added two hits and Joshua Degan doubled. Lex, Ryan Baldwin and Gregory Mason each had a hit.
Lower Cape May, the visiting team, scored a run in the second inning. With two outs, Mason Cronin singled and Kyle Satt walked. Elijah Brennan hit a grounder, and a wide throw to first brought in a run.
Linwood 9, Upper Township 4: Linwood beat visiting Upper Township 9-4 on June 30 in a District 16 Little League baseball game.
Zach Freed and Ryder Harrison led Linwood with three hits apiece. Will LaPointe, Ethan Mitnick and Ryan Madamba added two hits apiece, and George Buzby hit a two-run double. Winning pitcher Jake Lodgek went four innings and struck out out eight. LaPointe worked the final two innings and had five strikeouts.
For Upper Township, Zach Lex and Noah Quinn each had two hits.
Somers Point 11, Greater Wildwood 1: Somers Point’s Brian Keenan pitched the four-inning distance and gave up three hits and no walks while striking out four.
The game ended on the 10-run rule.
Christian Elliott went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer, and Tanner Levin was 2 for 2 with a two-run home run. Dylan Ireland went 2 for 2 with a solo homer, and Jake Meyers was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored.
For host Wildwood, Merle Hans singled and scored in the third inning. Ryan Troiano hit an RBI single, and Cade Vogdes doubled.
12-under baseball
Northfield 10, Greater Wildwood 2: Northfield defeated Greater Wildwood in a District 16 game June 27 in Northfield and will advance to District 16 Championship game Friday. Ava Jameson led Northfield with three hits, two RBIs and scored two runs. Also for Northfield Ava Buccafurni hit a two RBI single, had three walks and scored one run. Sienna Gizelbach was the winning pitcher throwing 11 strikeouts in six innings . Northfield will play in the championship game against Hammonton Friday at 7 p.m. in Northfield.
Other scores
District III, Little League
Baseball
9-10: West Cumberland 23, North Vineland 6; East Vineland 11, Buena 0; Pennsville 10, Woodstown 4
11-12: Millville-American 6 , North Vineland 5; Elmer 5, Pennsville 3; Buena 11, South Vineland 3
Junior’s: North Vineland 17, South Vineland 4
Softball
Age 10: Pennsville 7, Elmer 2