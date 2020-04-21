3:56 p.m.
In the vicinity of Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May, a pole went on fire due to a lightning strike.
3:35 p.m.
Several reports came in of downed wires and power lines in Cape May.
SOMERS POINT — Ray Leps, owner of All Action Water Sports, stood before the mountains of shr…
3:30 p.m.
Several reports of structural damage came into Little Egg Harbor Township.
3:26 p.m.
Power lines went down in the area of Somers Point.
3:21 p.m.
Winds were howling and caused a small dust storm at a farm in Whitesbog.
When the front came thru at the farm with a bit of wind and dust blowing down the dams. Peak gust was 48 mph. Rest of the water should be off by Friday. Small bit of hail here also just east of Whitesbog/NJ. pic.twitter.com/FcVVVMxRXN— marc carpenter (@mcadehaven) April 21, 2020
3:20 p.m.
Multiple trees were down on West Katherine Avenue in Seaville. The power was reported to be out.
3:20 p.m.
Dime sized hail fell in the Tuckahoe portion of Upper Township.
3:08 p.m.
Several reports of downed trees and power lines were reported in Port Norris.
2:56 p.m.
A downed tree and downed powerlines occured in Cedarville. Atlantic City Electric were reporting power outages in the area around this time.
POWER OUTAGE UPDATE— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) April 21, 2020
Here's the towns with the most 🔌 out, by percent.
Commercial - 38%
Downe - 32%
Linwood - 12%
Everywhere else is few to none, thankfully. https://t.co/TbmXnYmlUp pic.twitter.com/7g8QwXidac
1:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has placed all of South Jersey in a severe thunderstorm watch through 5 p.m.
A watch means the ingredients for severe weather from the line of storms are present. However, there is no immediate danger for damage to life or property. A severe thunderstorm warning will go into effect if conditions warrant.
12:45 p.m.
The rain passing through midday is not the line of potential severe storms. Rather, these are showers ahead of the warm front, caused by the relatively warm and juicy airmass.
The line of thunderstorms to watch is out in Pennsylvania. The threat window for thunderstorms has not been narrowed to 2 to 5 p.m.
The showers ahead of the front are using some of the energy in the atmosphere.
The radar in the image above is also overlaid with Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE), which is a meausre of unstable air in the atmosphere. The midday rain is using up that CAPE. While sunshine can bring CAPE values back up, the approaching line of rain and storms will not have much to work with.
Still, hail has been reported in activity Tuesday. A half inch size hailstone fell in Monmouth County.
