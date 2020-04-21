3:56 p.m.

In the vicinity of Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May, a pole went on fire due to a lightning strike.

3:35 p.m.

Several reports came in of downed wires and power lines in Cape May.

3:30 p.m.

Several reports of structural damage came into Little Egg Harbor Township.

3:26 p.m.

Power lines went down in the area of Somers Point.

3:21 p.m.

Winds were howling and caused a small dust storm at a farm in Whitesbog.

3:20 p.m.

Multiple trees were down on West Katherine Avenue in Seaville. The power was reported to be out.

3:20 p.m.

Dime sized hail fell in the Tuckahoe portion of Upper Township.

3:08 p.m.

Several reports of downed trees and power lines were reported in Port Norris.

2:56 p.m.

A downed tree and downed powerlines occured in Cedarville. Atlantic City Electric were reporting power outages in the area around this time.

1:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has placed all of South Jersey in a severe thunderstorm watch through 5 p.m.

A watch means the ingredients for severe weather from the line of storms are present. However, there is no immediate danger for damage to life or property. A severe thunderstorm warning will go into effect if conditions warrant.

12:45 p.m.

The rain passing through midday is not the line of potential severe storms. Rather, these are showers ahead of the warm front, caused by the relatively warm and juicy airmass.

The line of thunderstorms to watch is out in Pennsylvania. The threat window for thunderstorms has not been narrowed to 2 to 5 p.m.

The showers ahead of the front are using some of the energy in the atmosphere.

The radar in the image above is also overlaid with Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE), which is a meausre of unstable air in the atmosphere. The midday rain is using up that CAPE. While sunshine can bring CAPE values back up, the approaching line of rain and storms will not have much to work with.

Still, hail has been reported in activity Tuesday. A half inch size hailstone fell in Monmouth County.