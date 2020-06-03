Second storm today...this time looking north from the marshlands of the Great Egg Harbor River watershed in Egg Harbor twp. #Njwx @NWS_MountHolly @ACPressMartucci pic.twitter.com/DPurnlHdTk— Dan Forshaw (@Dan_4Shaw) June 4, 2020
8:37 p.m. - In Beach Haven, downed power lines were reported as storms tore through the area.
8:36 p.m. - Mystic Island experiences a gust of 46 mph, after already having numerous wind gusts in the 60s.
8:35 p.m. - Mystic Island experiences another gust of 46 mph.
8:22 p.m. - In Port Republic, several downed power lines are in the area.
8:11 p.m. - In Mullica Township, severe reports of downed trees on Elwood Road were reported.
8:05 p.m. - Hammonton fire department reports severe trees and wires down in the town.
