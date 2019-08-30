Cedar Creek Football Practice

Cedar Creek senior wide receiver Malachi Melton catches a pass during practice. Melton has verball committed to NCAA Division I Purdue University.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Cedar Creek vs Willingboro

Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton #16 breaks free past Willingboro's Zaire Clements #10 during the first half of football game at Cedar Creek High School the opening weekend of the high school football season Friday Aug 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Willingboro 20,  Cedar Creek 24 — FINAL 

Mount St. Joseph 49, Holy Spirit 27 — 4th 

Salem 0, Pleasantville 6 - 1st

St. Augustine 7, State College (Pa.) 14 — half 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments