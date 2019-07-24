Most vineyards have live music, but one of our favorite series of summer events is the Rootstock Vineyard Concert Series at Hawk Haven Vineyard. The concerts take place at 4 p.m. most Fridays throughout the summer, and each features music, stunning sunsets and local food trucks. This Friday, check out music from Big Village Little City and food from Hit the Road Jack, Jenny Mac’s Winey Snacks, and Taco Shop. Located at 600 S. Railroad Ave. in Rio Grande. Go to HawkHavenVineyard.com for more information.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

