Most vineyards have live music, but one of our favorite series of summer events is the Rootstock Vineyard Concert Series at Hawk Haven Vineyard. The concerts take place at 4 p.m. most Fridays throughout the summer, and each features music, stunning sunsets and local food trucks. This Friday, check out music from Big Village Little City and food from Hit the Road Jack, Jenny Mac’s Winey Snacks, and Taco Shop. Located at 600 S. Railroad Ave. in Rio Grande. Go to HawkHavenVineyard.com for more information.
Breaking
1. Live music
Most Popular
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today