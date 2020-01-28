Live update from President Donald Trump's visit to Wildwood

President Donald Trump will be holding a "Keep America Great" Rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center later today. Live updates throughout the day.
8:15 a.m.: Two blocks of Atlantic Avenue have been blocked off for the rally.
8:07 a.m.: Attendees already in line for the Trump rally are being instructed to not engage with protesters, but to notify law enforcement and then chant, “Trump, Trump Trump!” Several protests were planned for Tuesday's rally.
Attendees at the @POTUS rally are being instructed to not engage with protesters, but to notify law enforcement and then chant “Trump, Trump Trump!” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/5wXw7E1Ueo— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 28, 2020
7:29 a.m.:
It’s cold and windy, but the crowds are lining up for the @POTUS rally. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/6RJ0aRUstX— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 28, 2020
7:27 a.m.: By early morning, crowds were already forming outside the Wildwoods Convention Center with music blaring, ready to see President Donald J. Trump later in the day. Marie Hoey of Philadelphia, got into line for the rally just after 7 a.m.
“The line wasn’t this big yesterday,” she said. “Now the question is, are there 7,000 people in front of me?”
Marie Hoey, right, of Philadelphia, got into line for the @POTUS rally this morning just after 7 a.m. “The line wasn’t this big yesterday,” she said. “Now the question is, are there 7,000 people in front of me?” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/uiZl4nVxqa— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 28, 2020
