You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Live update from President Donald Trump's visit to Wildwood

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trump rally Wildwood

Marie Hoey, right, of Philadelphia is in line early with friends in Wildwood for a rally hosted by President Donald J. Trump Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

President Donald Trump will be holding a "Keep America Great" Rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center later today.  Live updates throughout the day. 

8:15 a.m.: Two blocks of Atlantic Avenue have been blocked off for the rally.

8:07 a.m.: Attendees already in line for the Trump rally are being instructed to not engage with protesters, but to notify law enforcement and then chant, “Trump, Trump Trump!” Several protests were planned for Tuesday's rally.

7:29 a.m.:

7:27 a.m.: By early morning, crowds were already forming outside the Wildwoods Convention Center with music blaring, ready to see President Donald J. Trump later in the day. Marie Hoey of Philadelphia, got into line for the rally just after 7 a.m.

“The line wasn’t this big yesterday,” she said. “Now the question is, are there 7,000 people in front of me?”

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News