ATLANTIC CITY — The stage in Boardwalk Hall is officially open for spectators and candidates as the 51 hopefuls get closer to competing for the “Miss America 2.0” crown.
The 2019 Miss America Competition preliminary competitions will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week at Boardwalk Hall. They lead up to the final night, which will be broadcast live from 9 to 11 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
The Miss America Organization is pushing forward with the competition, the mission and re-branding of Miss America after months of uncertainty following months of controversy.
That includes the ousting of past leadership in December, controversy with the elimination of the swimsuit segment, and calls for the resignations of top two MAO leaders, Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and President/CEO Regina Hopper.
The candidates will compete in talent, on-stage questions and evening wear segments during the preliminaries and have been split into three groups of 17 to determine which days they will compete in the different segments, according to the Miss America Organization.
Seven men and women will judge the three nights of preliminary competitions.
The panel includes: Courtney Blackwell Burton, an arts and education executive; Bonnie Carroll, President and Founder of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, a national support network for families of America's fallen military personnel; Bobby H. Grayson, an Emmy award winning hair stylist; J'Anna Jacoby, professional violinist and member of Rod Stewart's touring band; Lyne Pitts, journalist and managing editor of online magazine "The Root"; Nancy Redd, bestselling author and former Miss Virginia 2003; and Bill Townsend, entrepreneur and President and CEO of RevolutionSports.
