Miss America events this week The Miss America 2019 Competition will broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Here's what the rest of the week will bring. Wednesday, Sept. 5 7 to 9 p.m. at Boardwalk Hall: Preliminary competitions night 1 Thursday, Sept. 6 7 to 9 p.m. at Boardwalk Hall: Preliminary competitions night 2 Friday, Sept. 7 7 to 9 p.m. at Boardwalk Hall: Preliminary competitions night 3 Saturday, Sept. 8 10 a.m. to noon at The Ballroom at the Tropicana: Anniversary Celebration Breakfast

5 to 7 p.m. on the Atlantic City Boardwalk: Show Us Your Shoes Parade Sunday, Sept. 9 1 to 3 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City: Miss Americas Autograph Session

9 to 11 p.m. at Boardwalk Hall: 2019 Miss America Competition Live on ABC

11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Palladium Ballroom at Caesars Atlantic City: Official Miss America After-Party

If You Go Miss America Preliminary Competitions When: From 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Details: The schedule for preliminary competitions is slated to be the following: Wednesday : Mu Group on-stage question, Alpha Group talent, Sigma Group evening wear

Thursday : Mu Group evening wear, Alpha Group on-stage question, Sigma Group talent

Friday: Mu Group talent, Alpha Group evening wear, Sigma Group on-stage question

Candidates Grouping Mu Group: Delaware, Mississippi, Vermont, Indiana, Texas, South Dakota, Kentucky, Oregon, Montana, Hawaii, Wisconsin, Rhode Island, District of Columbia, Colorado, New Hampshire, Maryland, Ohio Alpha Group: Virginia, Iowa, California, Florida, New Mexico, Michigan, New York, South Carolina, Illinois, Kansas, Washington, Alabama, North Dakota, New Jersey, Wyoming, Utah, Minnesota Sigma Group: Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arkansas, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Nevada, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Alaska, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Maine, Missouri, Arizona, West Virginia.