The Cape May County Department of Health announced three new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday.
The people who died were an 88-year-old female from Upper Township, 71-year-old female from Lower Township and a 55-year-male from Dennis Township, the health department said.
The total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 674, including 60 deaths, the county health department said.
New Jersey has 166,881 total COVID-19 positives cases and 12,625 deaths, the county health department said.
Governor Phil Murphy signed Saturday Executive Order No. 154, allowing personal care service facilities to reopen to the public at 6 a.m. June 22, provided the facilities comply with standards issued by the Division of Consumer Affairs and Department of Health.
“We’re able to confidently announce this important step in our restart and recovery because the health metrics tell us we can,” Murphy said.
Under the Executive Order, personal care service facilities include: barber shops; cosmetology shops; beauty salons; hair-braiding shops; nail salons; electrology facilities; massage parlors; tanning salons; and tattoo parlors.
These facilities also include spas, including day spas and medical spas, at which solely elective and cosmetic medical procedures are performed.
The Division of Consumer Affairs Saturday issued an administrative order that includes comprehensive health and safety standards that personal care services who are licensees of the New Jersey State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling and the New Jersey Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy must abide by.
Safeguards include:
Limiting services to appointment only;
Performing health screening, including temperature checks, on clients and staff prior to entry to the facility;
Requiring use of personal protective equipment, and requiring clients to wear face coverings at all times, regardless of the service they are receiving, unless face down on a massage table or where doing so would inhibit an individual's health;
Ensuring that all staff-client pairs maintain at least six feet distance between other staff-client pairs, unless separated by physical barriers;
Adopting enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices; and
Staying informed about new developments and guidance related to COVID-19.
The order further directs the Commissioner of the Department of Health to issue health and safety standards for use by tattoo parlors, tanning salons and other locations in which personal care services are offered by individuals, who are not acting within the scope of a license issued by a professional board within the Division of Consumer Affairs.
Nothing in the order shall prevent the provision of services to a person that is confined to their home and unable to travel due to a disability, if these services are:
Permitted under existing statutes and regulations
Provided in a manner that substantially complies with standards issued by the Division of Consumer Affairs and the Deparment of Health.
The Department of Health issued an executive directive Saturday that includes comprehensive health and safety standards for these locations.
Cosmetology schools or other places that provide instruction and training for personal car services shall remain closed at this time.
—
Atlantic County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but no new deaths a day after reporting eight from area nursing homes.
The 13 new cases included eight males, ages 24-88 and five females, ages 15-49.
Three Atlantic City residents were among those testing positive, as well as two each from Buena Vista and Galloway townships. Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township, Hammonton, Margate and Pleasantville each had one new positive confirmation.
Sunday's cases bring the countywide totals to 2,553 positives with 1,248 cleared as recovered and 182 deaths.
As for the eight deaths on Saturday, they included four men, ages 55, 83, 94 and 95 and two women, ages 91 and 96, all from Galloway Township, as well as a 55-year-old Hammonton woman and a 94-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman. All eight had preexisting health conditions.
Cape May County reported one new death on Saturday, an 86-year-old woman from Dennis Township.
—
