Bruce Springsteen’s childhood home in Freehold sold: A childhood home in New Jersey where Bruce Springsteen lived for seven years has been sold for $255,000. The Asbury Park Press reported the two-family home at 39 Institute St. in Freehold was listed for $269,900 in November. The Springsteens lived on the left side of the house from 1955 to 1962. Springsteen wrote in his autobiography that he recalled being 7 years old in the house when he saw Elvis Presley appear on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1956.
William, Kate’s third child, Prince Louis, christened: The third child of Prince William and wife Kate was christened Monday at a royal chapel. The service for Prince Louis was attended by guests including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan. Louis’ siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, also watched the ceremony at The Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace.
Roman Polanski’s wife rejects film academy invitation: In a seething open letter, French actress Emmanuelle Seigner refused the invitation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and voiced her support for her expelled husband, director Roman Polanski. Seigner called the film academy’s invitation “insufferable hypocrisy” in a letter published Sunday in the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche. Polanski was kicked out of the organization in May, along with Bill Cosby, for violating its newly instituted code of conduct.
Beyonce, Jay-Z to headline Africa festival honoring Mandela: Beyonce and Jay-Z will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in honor of Nelson Mandela in South Africa late this year. The Dec. 2 concert in Johannesburg is part of events marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, organizers announced Monday. Others headlining the festival include Ed Sheeran, Usher, Pharrell Williams and African artists including Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest and Femi Kuti.
Vintage Tom Petty guitar going to auction: A 1965 Gibson SG electric guitar owned by Tom Petty will be auctioned, along with one the late rocker’s top hats. Heritage Auctions said Monday the auction will occur July 21. It said the guitar was played by Petty during his 1986 tour with Bob Dylan.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the guitar will benefit two Southern California charities, the Midnight Mission that helps the homeless and the Tazzy Animal Rescue Fund.