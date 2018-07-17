Tommy, Chuckie and the gang have a new TV and movie deal. Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced the animated children’s series “Rugrats” is returning to the network with 26 episodes. The creators of the series will be executive producers. A live-action movie, written by David Goodman, featuring computer generated characters is slated to hit theaters in November 2020.
Grammy Awards returning to L.A., set to air Feb. 10: The 61st annual Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles and air Feb. 10 on CBS. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday the show will take place at the Staples Center. Nomina-tions for the 84 categories will be announced Dec. 5.
Rapper T.I. faces simple assault, other charges: Prosecutors this month charged rapper T.I. with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct following an altercation outside his Atlanta area home in May. News outlets report the charges stem from T.I.’s May 16 arrest outside of his gated community in Stockbridge. T.I.’s attorney Steve Sadow told news outlets the accusation was “baseless, ill-founded and unjustified.”
John Irving wins literary peace award: The author of novels such as “The World According to Garp” and “The Cider House Rules” that examine the complexities of sexual differences and other social issues is this year’s winner of a lifetime achievement award celebrating literature’s power to foster peace, social justice and global understanding, organizers said Tuesday. Dayton Literary Peace Prize officials chose John Irving, whose first novel, “Setting Free the Bears,” was published 50 years ago when he was 26, for the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award. It’s named for the late U.S. diplomat who brokered the 1995 Bosnia peace accords reached in Ohio.
Book by Sen. Kamala Harris coming in 2019: Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, a rising star in the Democratic Party who is sometimes cited as a possible presidential contender in 2020, has a book deal. Penguin Press announced Tuesday that Harris’ “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey” will come out Jan. 8. According to Penguin, Harris, 53, will write about “core truths” in American life and how to learn what they are.
Lin-Manuel Miranda plans inspirational picture book: Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on a picture book that he hopes will inspire young people. “Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You” will be published Oct. 23, Random House announced Tuesday. The book will be illustrated by Jonny Sun. It will feature “affirmations” the “Hamilton” playwright has posted on Twitter over the years. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations for education, literacy and other initiatives.
— Associated Press
Michael Lewis to release audio book on weather forecasting: Michael Lewis’ next work of reporting focuses on one of the lesser known parts of the federal government: the Department of Commerce. And it will be available only on audio. Lewis’ “The Coming Storm” is being released July 31 through Audible, a producer and distributor owned by Amazon.com. It’s one of four planned Audible audio originals by Lewis, who for years published his journalism in Vanity Fair. He is known for such best-sellers as “The Big Short” and “Moneyball.” “The Coming Storm” notes much of the Commerce Department’s budget is for weather forecasting.
Stormy Daniels to again perform in Ohio: Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped. Daniels is known for claiming she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president. Trump has denied that. The manager of the Vanity Gentlemen’s Club told The Columbus Dispatch that Daniels will perform there Aug. 1 and 2. Daniels also has previously scheduled appearances at a Dayton-area club Aug. 3 and 4.