The boys are out of the cave. Now Hollywood wants in. The producers behind Christian films such as “God’s Not Dead” are already in Thailand with plans to develop a movie about the 18-day saga of the soccer team trapped in a flooded cave. Though the drama of headline-grabbing rescues often doesn’t carry over the big screen, Pure Flix Entertainment co-founder Michael Scott believes the story about the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach is ripe for movie adaptation.
Italian driver says Clooney’s scooter ‘slammed’ his car: The driver of a station wagon hit by George Clooney’s scooter in Italy said he was waiting to turn when a scooter whizzed by, then the actor’s slammed into him. Italian news agency ANSA, reporting Wednesday from Sardinia, quoted Antonello Viglino, 67, as saying he was “stationary on the roadway,” ready to turn left when two motorcycles came from the other direction Tuesday morning. Clooney was treated at a hospital and released after a few hours. Separately, Corriere della Sera daily quoted Viglino as saying, “I didn’t see anything, I had the sun in my eyes” and had just slightly moved into the opposite lane.
Reality TV star arrested after allegedly hitting valet: A “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star was arrested after police said she refused orders from officers and hit a valet on the head. Atlanta police said they spotted 34-year-old Atasha Jefferson, who goes by Tommie Lee on the show, obstructing traffic Monday. Officer Lisa Bender said in an email that Jefferson was asked multiple times to move off the road. Police said she acted disorderly toward officers and struck the valet on the head, at which point she was detained by officers. Jefferson was charged with “disorderly under the influence.”
Cardi B announces birth of daughter: Cardi B is celebrating the birth of her first child. The 25-year-old rapper welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus in a post Wednesday on Instagram, which her representative confirmed. The girl was born Tuesday. The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September.
John Mellencamp awarded Woody Guthrie Prize: Rocker John Mellencamp has been named the fifth recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize. The Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Okla-homa, said Wednesday that Mellencamp will be presented with the award at an Aug. 30 ceremony. The prize is given annually to an artist who best exemplifies the spirit and life work of Woody Guthrie by speaking for the less fortunate and serving as a positive force for social change.
— Associated Press
New ‘RoboCop’ sequel to be directed by Blomkamp: RoboCop is coming back. Again. MGM is developing the sequel “RoboCop Returns” with “District 9” and “Elysium” filmmaker Neill Blomkamp to direct. The film will be a sequel to Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 original about a cyborg police officer in a crime-ridden Detroit. It’s to be based on a never-made spec script by the 1987 film’s writers, Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner.
Good Charlotte to headline benefit honoring 5 slain in newsroom: The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom. Mayor Gavin Buckley said Wednesday the event, dubbed “Annapolis Rising: A Benefit for The Capital Gazette and Free Press,” will take place July 28 and will include performances, as well as guest speakers from the journalism community. Information on tickets will be available at a later date. Proceeds will benefit a fund established for the victims and survivors, as well as journalism scholarships.