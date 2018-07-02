“The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco is married. The 32-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of her kissing equestrian Karl Cook in a stable Saturday. The caption read: “Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18.” Cuoco and her 27-year-old husband got engaged in November. He’s the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook.
Penn & Teller cancel shows over Teller back injury: Penn & Teller’s magic shows are on hiatus because Teller’s back injury has flared up. The duo canceled a performance in Mississippi on Friday, with Raymond Teller, 70, tweeting an apology to fans. He wrote he’s stopping work until Aug. 18 and “getting my back surgery pronto.” Sixty-three-year-old Penn Jillette wrote “the boys will be back and bad!”
Andy Dick charged with groping woman on L.A. street: Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a woman on a Los Angeles street earlier this year. City Attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan said misdemeanor sexual battery and battery charges were filed Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 18. Mateljan said a woman reported that Dick, 52, groped her April 5.
Man in Stan Lee abuse probe denies charge through lawyer: A lawyer for a man under police investigation involving elder abuse of Marvel’s Stan Lee said his client has only had Lee’s best interest in mind. In a related case, attorney Alex Kessel entered a not guilty plea Monday in Los Angeles for Keya Morgan, who is charged with calling 911 to report that authorities conducting a welfare check on the 95-year-old Lee were burglars.
Nile Rodgers elected Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman: Musician, producer and composer Nile Rodgers has a new role as chairman of the Song-writers Hall of Fame. Rodgers, 65, will serve a three-year term, succeeding co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, known as Gamble & Huff.
Royal Philharmonic names Petrenko music director: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra said Vasily Petrenko will succeed Charles Dutoit, who stepped down as artistic director and principal conductor following multiple allegations of sexual assault. The 42-year-old Russian conductor, who is the chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, will begin his tenure at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.
Annie Lennox made honorary chancellor at Scottish university: Singer-songwriter Annie Lennox has been made chancellor of Scotland’s Glasgow Caledonian University, becoming the first woman to occupy the ceremonial post. Lennox, 63, who had critical and popular success during the 1980s as the voice of British duo the Eurythmics, said Monday she was “humbled and awed” by her appointment.
‘Phantom’ and ‘Cats’ choreographer Gillian Lynne dies: Choreo-grapher Gillian Lynne, who worked closely for many years with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on some of his most famous works, including “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera,” died Sunday in London. She was 92. Her husband, the actor Peter Land, said she “leaves behind a huge legacy and is adored by many.”
