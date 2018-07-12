Tyler Perry is warning fans not to get scammed. The actor, comedian and director said in a Facebook video that he’s not giving away anything. The 48-year-old directed a strong comment at whoever was making the posts, saying: “Stop it, devil.” Perry did not point to anything specific, but said there are as many as 30 fake promotions daily that his team shuts down. He warned people not to give out their personal information in response to the fake offers. The New Orleans-born Perry said while he’s given cars and houses to employees and friends, he’s not giving away anything on Facebook.
Tom Petty box set to feature unreleased material: Get ready for some new Tom Petty music. The late rocker’s estate is releasing a box set of music this fall that will include — among other things — unreleased recordings and alternate versions of classic cuts. “An American Treasure” comes out Sept. 28 via Reprise Records and will also feature rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks, the Petty website said Wednesday.
Bieber, Baldwin stop at N.Y. grocery store, pose for photos: Newly engaged singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin have paid a visit to a grocery store in upstate New York, where they posed for photos with employees and customers. Chris Masterson, owner of Nature’s Pantry in New Windsor, told the Times Herald-Record of Middletown the couple stopped in Wednesday. He said the couple eagerly posed for photos with shoppers and workers.
— Associated Press
